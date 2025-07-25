Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.28 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,050,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

