Top Transportation Stocks To Watch Now – July 22nd

Lockheed Martin, Chevron, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves moving people or goods, including airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping carriers and logistics providers. They give investors exposure to the transportation sector, whose health often mirrors broader economic activity. These stocks are commonly tracked in benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Transportation Average. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $49.53 on Tuesday, reaching $411.00. 7,094,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,701. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.37 and its 200-day moving average is $464.14. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $415.50 and a one year high of $618.95.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.90. 11,785,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $478.35. 3,063,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,528. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.26.

