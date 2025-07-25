13,700 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VST. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $207.12.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

