iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 1.7% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

