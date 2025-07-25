Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 523,121 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523,121 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up 1.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,869,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 198,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $29.82 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

