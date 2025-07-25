Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 4,912 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 1.89% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.