Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,036,000 after buying an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,527,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,470,000 after acquiring an additional 287,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $225.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.