Denver PWM LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 2,811.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,208,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6,151.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 333,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,070,000.

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

