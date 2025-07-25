Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 160,453 Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,453 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 809.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,257.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

