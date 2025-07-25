Private Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,298,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,860,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.