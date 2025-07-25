Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Vontier worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 60.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Corporation has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

