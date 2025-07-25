mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A Onto Innovation 21.36% 14.85% 13.54%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

mPhase Technologies has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for mPhase Technologies and Onto Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Onto Innovation 0 2 4 0 2.67

Onto Innovation has a consensus price target of $141.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.21%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Onto Innovation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Onto Innovation $987.32 million 4.86 $201.67 million $4.42 22.22

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats mPhase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, the company provides process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. Further, it engages in systems software, spare parts, and other services, as well as offers software licensing services. The company's products are used in semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.