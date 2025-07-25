Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 19,899 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.0%

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

