Private Management Group Inc. Buys 914,529 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,529 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Repay by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 86,761 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500.29. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias acquired 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,435.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,593.26. The trade was a 6.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 439,702 shares of company stock worth $1,806,974 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

