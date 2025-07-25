Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,330 shares in the company, valued at $804,480.80. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,962 shares of company stock worth $61,110 in the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

