Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,734,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,084,000 after acquiring an additional 956,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,327,000 after buying an additional 787,032 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 324,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 294,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of VYX opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. NCR Voyix Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

