Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Position Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,129 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 9.26% of Orion Office REIT worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 123.1% in the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 274,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

