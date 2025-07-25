OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 404.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 6.3%

ONEW stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $483.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Steven Roy acquired 5,001 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $61,112.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,799.42. This represents a 24.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

