Longbow Finance SA Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.