Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Raised by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up 3.4% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.1%

RYN stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

