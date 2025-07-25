Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,737 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRC opened at $50.01 on Friday. California Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

