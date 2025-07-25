Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 172,392 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,392 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Chemours worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 115,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 779.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 154,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.65. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In related news, insider Damian Gumpel bought 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $77,828.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,424.95. This trade represents a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,672 shares of company stock worth $251,573. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

