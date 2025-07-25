White & Co Financial Planning Inc Buys 246 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

White & Co Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.7% of White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White & Co Financial Planning Inc owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

