Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a market capitalization of $681.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

