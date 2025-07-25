CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases New Stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.46. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. CIBC upped their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $774,413.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,788.08. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,149,250.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 431,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,057,540.44. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,233,015 shares of company stock worth $110,293,527. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

