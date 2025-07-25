Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.10% of Service Corporation International worth $820,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after acquiring an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Service Corporation International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Service Corporation International stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Service Corporation International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.