BML Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,742,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 474,253 shares during the period. Adverum Biotechnologies comprises 9.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 366,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.
Adverum Biotechnologies Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adverum Biotechnologies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Congress Is Dumping These 5 Stocks—Should You Follow?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.