BML Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,742,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 474,253 shares during the period. Adverum Biotechnologies comprises 9.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 366,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

