IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. AST SpaceMobile comprises about 0.1% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,107.28. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,950. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750 over the last 90 days. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.40 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.27. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

