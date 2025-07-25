Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2%

ADBE stock opened at $371.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

