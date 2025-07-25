VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Panview Capital Ltd

Panview Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Panview Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Panview Capital Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ opened at $68.21 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

