Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,258,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777,873 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 3.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Coupang worth $3,404,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Coupang by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Coupang by 396.5% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 166,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 132,715 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 84.9% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $17,459,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,131,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,568,816.75. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 215.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

