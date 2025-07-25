BML Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Alumis makes up about 0.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its position in Alumis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Alumis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,033,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 173,406 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of ALMS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 160,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $748,927.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,586,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,299.96. This represents a 4.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,227,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,531,835.40. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 365,290 shares of company stock worth $1,678,864. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

