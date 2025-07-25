CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Acquires New Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 707,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,000. Tempus AI comprises about 2.7% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 0.41% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $63.34 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

In other news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $3,723,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,844.24. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,474.26. This trade represents a 92.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,522 shares of company stock valued at $41,600,238. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

