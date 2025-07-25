Syntax Research Inc. Sells 6,102 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Syntax Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,404.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.38 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

