Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 732,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.32% of Royalty Pharma worth $417,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,862,000 after buying an additional 5,069,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.