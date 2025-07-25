Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

