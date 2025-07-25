Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 783,181 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,176,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,181 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $290,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 591,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 173,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,254,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 181,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 111,895 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TME stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie set a $26.20 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

View Our Latest Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.