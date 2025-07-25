Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $393.52 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $393,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $2,005.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,958.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,875.35. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

