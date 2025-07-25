iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Wernau Asset Management Inc.

Wernau Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,702,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

