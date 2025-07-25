Syntax Research Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Syntax Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 310,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

