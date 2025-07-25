ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYDB opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

About iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.