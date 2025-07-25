Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,598,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,949,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $156,193,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Christopher D. Payne acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.19 per share, with a total value of $1,966,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,035. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,689,351.56. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock worth $218,696,575. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

