Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 172.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,490 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,119,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 576,438 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,766,000 after buying an additional 389,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 180,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,079,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of PPC opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
