Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 172.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,490 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,119,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 576,438 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,766,000 after buying an additional 389,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 180,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,079,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

