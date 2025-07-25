AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Holdings Boosted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,321,000. TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 302,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 253,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

YEAR stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.