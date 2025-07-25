Keystone Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $437.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

