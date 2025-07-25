Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934,680 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $175,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Remitly Global news, Director Bora Chung sold 13,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $295,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,171.96. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,713,811 shares in the company, valued at $78,249,997.77. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079,551 shares of company stock worth $276,183,987 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Remitly Global Stock Down 1.4%

RELY opened at $17.16 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

