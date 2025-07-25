Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $183.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.58. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $184.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.