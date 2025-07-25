Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 223,891 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,891 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $164,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 339.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,717,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. William Blair raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,429,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,065. This trade represents a 66.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

