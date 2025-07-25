Equitable Trust Co. Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

