Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the quarter. Everest Group accounts for 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Everest Group worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $331.99 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $361.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.